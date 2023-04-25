Virgo—Your May Horoscope Wants You to Feed Your Soul Through Travel & Adventure

Scroll To See More Images

The grounding and stable energy of Taurus season tends to put an earth sign like you at ease, Virgo babe—so it’s no surprise that your Virgo horoscope for May 2023 is opening yourself up to new experiences. And with each new adventure that you embark on, your heart will continue to expand even further.

The month kicks off with an open-minded sense of adventure and perhaps even a desire to try something outside of your comfort zone—especially as your ruling planet Mercury aligns with the sun in your ninth house of knowledge on May 1. Your mind is buzzing with inspiration and a desire to learn. Unfortunately, Mercury is retrograding through the first two weeks of the month, bringing about distractions that could cause you to temporarily lose sight of your visions. That’s OK! Explore now, get back on track later.

The lunar eclipse in Scorpio on May 5 forces you to deal with the present moment and put some of your loftier aspirations on a quick hold. You may have the sudden need to speak your truth, even amidst the Mercury retrograde messiness—and some surprising news or fresh information could surface that changes your trajectory in an important way. Trust that the details of your longer-term plans will fall into place soon enough.

Inspiration starts flowing again once Mercury retrograde ends on May 14. But the magic truly begins when lucky Jupiter changes signs on May 16, joining the sun and Mercury in Taurus’ territory. This ingress catalyzes a year-long journey of mental expansion, spiritual growth and the pursuit of your higher interests, Virgo. It’s a great time to book travel to a faraway place, seek out a mentor or even consider going back to school. The new moon in Taurus a few days later brings an added lunar spark to your excitement, encouraging you to take a gentle leap of faith. Don’t be afraid to take a risk—a calculated one, of course—as you embark on this new era.

Motivational Mars enters your introspective twelfth house on May 20, inspiring you to conserve your energy and focus on planning rather than executing for the coming month. But don’t get too sleepy, as busy-bodied Gemini season starts the next day, activating all sorts of professional attention. This can be a great time to make a strong impression at work or start building more career connections. However, a frustrating square between the sun and stern Saturn in Pisces could bring up tensions between work and relationships during the last week of the month. Make sure you’re keeping your word and making good on your commitments and you’ll be just fine.