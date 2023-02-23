Virgo—Your March Horoscope Says Changes in Your Relationships Are Starting to Unfold

Scroll To See More Images

My dear Virgo, this Pisces season is all about spending quality time with the ones you love, be it friends, family or that special someone! According to your Virgo horoscope for March 2023, your seventh house of partnerships will light up this month with the Sun and your planetary ruler, Mercury, shining through. This is the time to look towards the “we” in your life, supporting those you care about and accepting help in return. Your pride is tied up in how you relate to others and you are looking to your relationships as an avenue of self-discovery. Diplomacy will come easy to you since you will have a strong inclination to cooperate and communicate with others. In fact, you may find your own ideas are more defined after taking in others’ points of view.

Your seventh house of allies and enemies gets another visitor on March 7, when Saturn—planet of discipline—moves in, making itself comfortable for a long transit. Saturn asks you to take a hard look at your relationships, consider and understand them with a dose of reality, and define what is there. This is the time to learn about commitment and to take on the responsibilities and needs of others. With this influence, you will be able to objectively see who you are in your relationships. It will take time, but through this journey with Saturn you will find that you’re able to focus on the quality relationships in your life and leave the others behind.

On March 17, Venus—planet of love—smiles on serious-minded Saturn, increasing your desire for commitment and serious love. If you’re single, you are likely to attract responsible types who are interested in long-term commitment like you. If you’re in a relationship, it is easy for you to create mutual understanding and approach things with realism. You have a strong need to give and receive love this month, so drink in the real, true love around you. Allow yourself to appreciate the value you bring to the people in your life. You are loved, Virgo, never forget!