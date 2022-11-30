Virgo—Your December Horoscope Wants You to Water Your Roots & Tend to Your Sacred Space

Scroll To See More Images

Grab your coziest pair of pajamas and turn on your comfort show, because your Virgo horoscope for December 2022 wants you to feel right at home. Sagittarius season may be wild and uninhibited, but it’s also when the sun is moving through your fourth house of domestic bliss. Get those holiday decorations up and book that flight back to your hometown, because you know you miss your roots!

However, spending more time at home—and with family—also has its caveats. As Venus in Sagittarius opposes Mars retrograde in your 10th house of career on December 1, you may find yourself struggling to balance your responsibility to your private life and your duty to your public life. Something’s gotta give, especially if maintaining a prestigious reputation is costing you harmony at home. When a full moon in Gemini takes place on December 7, you may be forced to take action in a direct way, setting the story straight. If your continued willingness to work longer hours and go the extra mile is being taken for granted, it may be time to demand the respect your time deserves.

Once Jupiter—planet of growth and positive improvement—enters your eighth house of intimacy and transformation on December 20, you will feel even more emboldened to set firm boundaries and allow fewer individuals access to your secrets. Although you may be craving closeness, don’t rush the process of building trust before it’s truly been earned.

Capricorn season begins on December 21, bringing magic to your fifth house of fun and pleasure. Prepare to turn up the heat in both your love life and in your artistic projects, because your tank of inspiration tank is about to be refueled. And as the Capricorn sun immediately squares off with Jupiter in your invested and obsessive eighth house, you should expect an explosion of ecstasy to leave you wanting more. Whether you’re falling for a person or a creative idea, this period should be passion-inducing.

A new moon in Capricorn on December 23 will provide a writer with a blank sheet of paper to write with and an artist with a fresh canvas to paint with. Tap into your inner artist, because creativity is entirely human and not based on skills, talent or perfection. Reintroduce the hobbies that make you happy back into your life.

However, as Mercury retrograde begins on December 29, it will stationing retrograde at 24 degrees Capricorn. This could instill a temporary creative block or make it feel as though the “spark” is gone. Unresolved romantic matters from the past may resurface, as well as abandoned art projects. Prepare to finally get some closure, Virgo.