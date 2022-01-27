Virgo, Your February Horoscope Predicts You’ll End Up On Cloud 9

As your Virgo February 2022 horoscope begins, you may feel inspired to streamline your everyday rituals and get on top of your schedule. A new moon will rise in your sixth house of work and health on February 1, encouraging you to prioritize your productivity without sacrificing your well-being. And as the Aquarius sun joins forces with Saturn on February 4, it will inspire you to run a tight ship. If you want to get good at something, you need to reserve time for it every day—no exceptions. After all, practice makes perfect!

However, sticking to your priorities doesn’t have to be as boring as it sounds. In fact, when Mercury—your ruling planet—stations direct on February 3, you might feel ready to make love, silliness and fun a non-negotiable part of your life! As Mercury begins moving freely throughout your fun and flirty fifth house, inspiration will flow toward you with ease. But when Mercury joins forces with Pluto on February 11, you may feel torn between your fear of judgment and your desire to be seen. You know which one is the better option!

When the Full Moon in Leo takes place on February 16, you may feel ready to take a trip away from your external reality and into your subconscious. As this full moon sparkles in your 12th house of spirituality, it will deepen your awareness of where your emotions stem from. Feel your feelings, because crying releases oxytocin throughout the body! As Venus and Mars form a conjunction in your artistic fifth house, it will inspire you to express yourself in your own unique way. Whether you’re infatuated with a new crush or an idea you can’t stop thinking about, it’ll feel like you’re on Cloud 9.

Once the sun enters Pisces on February 18, you may a stronger desire to build something with another person; something that has the power to last. As the sun dances through your seventh house of partnerships, you may feel ready to choose harmony over conflict—especially with someone you care about. As Venus and Mars form a trine with the North Node on February 28, you can trust that every step of this next adventure will be a beautiful process. Good things can happen, Virgo, so don’t be shocked when they do!