Virgo, Your February Horoscope Says Something Big Is Coming

You’re going into February with productivity and self-care on your mind, Virgo. After all, the month begins with Mercury retrograding through your sixth house of work and health, disrupting your usual routine. You may feel somewhat disorganized, especially as Mercury retrograde reveals which of your habits are working in your best interest and which aren’t. Your Virgo February 2021 horoscope may be tedious, but it’s building up to something big!

This first half of the month is less about romance and more about good old-fashioned hard work. When Venus enters your diligent sixth house on February 1, you may feel inspired to take action toward your goals and stay focused. However, there is the possibility that a workplace romance will bud in the process! And when the new moon rises on February 11, you’ll have an opportunity to rethink your routine and cross items off your to-do list.

However, you should plan to make room for balance by February 17. Clinging too intensely to a perfect routine leaves no room for new discoveries, and as Saturn squares Uranus, you may feel frustrated by the monotony in your life. Shake things up and veer away from your daily itinerary just to see what happens! You may find yourself pleasantly surprised.

When Pisces season begins on February 18, you may start to crave deeper human connections. Activating your seventh house of partnerships, this next season is about improving your relationship dynamics and becoming a better partner and friend. When Mercury stations direct on February 20, you’ll find it easier to get organized and get all your ducks in a row. But it’s not all work, because romance will gain traction as of February 25, when Venus enters your harmonious seventh house, inspiring renewed commitments to people you love.

Stay tuned, because all your hard work will amount to something big by the end of February. When Jupiter trines the North Node on February 26, it will pull you toward some incredibly career opportunities and motivate you to work even harder. As the full moon in Virgo takes place on February 27, it could lead to a startling revelation about who you are and what you’re meant to be doing in this life. Bring it on, babe!