Virgo, Your December Horoscope Is All About Chasing Love

You may be grappling with a lot of change this month, Virgo. After all, your Virgo December 2021 horoscope begins with a solar eclipse on December 4. This solar eclipse will start a new chapter in your fourth house of home and family, which could reveal deeper truths about your personal life and your relationship with close loved ones. It’s time to embrace a whole new understanding of what “home” can mean!

Once Mars enters your emotional fourth house on December 13, you’ll feel even more passionate about protecting your sacred space and those you consider family. However, this transit could also reveal deep-seated conflicts in your home environment that need addressing. If you don’t feel comfortable with something, it will be impossible to ignore! And once a full moon rises in your professional 10th house on December 18, you’ll find that you’re making major moves in your career. Great! But maintaining a work-life balance will be key, so find some middle ground.

As Pat Benatar once said: “Love is a battlefield”. By December 19, Venus will station retrograde in your passionate fifth house, shining a light on the love you are (or aren’t) receiving. If it feels like the “spark” is gone, this retrograde will help you discover how you can reignite it! You may even reunite with a former flame, which could reveal deeper truths about the way you’ve navigated your love life in the past. Once Capricorn season begins on December 21, you’ll find yourself discovering romance in many unexpected places. Remember—love comes in lots of different forms!

However, be cautious of what kind of love you’re chasing by December 25. This is when Venus and Pluto will form a conjunction, deepening your desires and making them feel much more urgent. Feelings of jealousy and obsession may arrive, both from you or your lover. If this brand of love is causing you more pain than pleasure, you may want to reconsider.

Don’t fret, because as of December 28, things will begin to turn around! Jupiter will bless your seventh house of partnerships, bringing so many new friends and lovers your way. Get excited, because 2022 will be filled with many positive developments in your love life AND your social life. I can’t wait, Virgo!