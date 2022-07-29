Virgo—Your August Horoscope Wants You To Own Your Power & Let Go Of Your Need For Perfection

You’re making waves this month, Virgo! Open your heart and embrace all the new experiences you’re being given, because your Virgo August 2022 horoscope wants you to see something from a completely different angle. As driven Mars joins forces with free-thinking Uranus in your ninth house of wisdom and expansion on August 1, you’re starting the month off with a whole new understanding of the world. Embrace it, because you’re shaking up the foundation of your belief systems!

When Mercury—your ruling planet—enters Virgo on August 4, it will be an incredibly rejuvenating experience. The planet of communication and cognitive function always functions best when its moving through your zodiac sign, and fortunately, this planetary shift is equally as beneficial for you! It’s time to lean into your intelligence, exercise your mind and communicate your ideas with passion. Everyone’s waiting to hear what you have to say! In fact, once Venus—planet of love—opposes dramatic and obsessive Pluto in your romantic fifth house on August 9, you might even find that an emotional and introspective conversation with a friend turns into to something more. If you find yourself catching feelings, try to take things slow. There’s no reason to commit to anything before you’re truly ready.

However, when a full moon in Aquarius takes place on August 11, it will remind you to remain realistic about your needs. Shining a light on your sixth house of daily routine, this full moon is encouraging you to make your health and wellness an even bigger priority. It will also encourage you to strengthen your understanding of time-management, because staying productive also requires you to balance your tasks out accordingly.

By August 16, you may be coming to terms with a genius idea. As Mercury in Virgo forms a trine with innovative Uranus, it could lead to a few revelations that make make you feel like a lightbulb is flashing above your head. Keep searching for the cold, hard truth and you just might find it! However, as Mercury forms an opposition with dizzying and disorienting Neptune in your relationship sector on August 21, a few miscommunications could lead to some bewildering misunderstandings. Take everything you hear with a grain of salt, because the truth is also capable of being manipulated!

Virgo season begins on August 22, which will make you feel like you’re waking up from a long and lazy slumber. As the sun shines through your first house of the self, it’s reminding you to own your power and become the best version of yourself that you can possibly be! When a new moon in Virgo brings the month to a close on August 28, you’ll have the power to begin a new chapter and start it off on the right foot. Embrace the mistakes you make along the way, because as long as you’re learning, you’re already succeeding.