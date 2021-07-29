Virgo, Your August Horoscope Proves Health Is Wealth

This month is all about spiritual alignment and your Virgo August 2021 horoscope is here to help you make the most of it! On August 8, a deeply healing new moon will light a candle in your 12th house of intuition. However, disorganization could be distracting you from the truth your subconscious knows. Give yourself an opportunity to meditate, journal and engage in therapeutic activities that help you dig deeper. When you get to the bottom of how you’re really feeling, I promise you’ll be so relieved.

However, you may not know where you stand in a relationship by August 9. This is when Venus in Virgo will oppose Neptune, casting a fog over your ability to connect. While it may not be the best time to make major decisions in your relationships, it is the perfect time to keep things light and fun. Worry about the logistics later! In fact, once Venus slides into your grounded second house on August 16, things will start to feel more stable and predictable and less confusing and scatterbrained.

On the other hand, the chaos in certain aspects of your life is really just beginning. On August 18, Mercury and Mars will join forces in Virgo, shooting a rocket of energy straight through you. This could leave you feeling more ambitious and motivated, but also aggressive and hotheaded. Use this energy wisely and direct it toward something worthwhile.

Luckily, by August 19, you may feel totally revitalized by a new self-care regimen. Once the sun opposes Jupiter, opportunities to enhance the wellness in your life will arrive, driving you to take care of your spiritual, mental and physical health like never before. Once a full moon sends warmth to your sixth house of routine on August 22, you may even discover a better way to live your life on a daily basis. Grab your planner and your calendar and start scheduling healthy appointments!

All of this is preparing you for a kick-ass Virgo season beginning on August 22. With the sun in your first house of the self, you may start to feel more in touch with who you are and more confident about where you’re going. The world is absorbing your energy and you’re radiating it like summer heat, Virgo!