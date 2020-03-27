Your April Horoscope Is Here, Virgo —& You Call The Shots This Month

Perhaps now more than ever before, it seems everyone is looking for a little guidance, be it from government officials, the media, or even the stars. If you’re researching your Virgo horoscope for April 2020, it’s likely you’re leaning towards the latter, and I’m here to help. Stressful times force us to confront our realities, as well as acknowledge how we handle them and what we’re putting out into the world. We’re all in need of some good vibes right about now! Here’s what you’re bringing to the table, what you need to work on, and what you can expect from the month ahead, dear Virgo.

Throughout April there will be a duality at play, sweet Virgo. First, your supportive nature and self-sufficiency, which will serve you mightily, especially amid the stressful times. But then, we’ll also see the extremes of your other traits: rigidity, a strong demand for order, et cetera. All of these traits will fight for dominance this month—but ultimately, you control your perspective of the world at large, and how you decide to function within it. Practice positivity, Virgo, and see that it can get you just as far as your intensely rigid ways.

Towards the end of the month, things will take a turn for the better. Between the 18th and the 30th, the influence of the sun will work to bring you internal balance and serenity that will in turn flow out and ease your relationships, helping you move with intention. During this time, it will be easier to distance yourself from your impassioned emotions in order to make more well-balanced decisions.

As you practice moving through life with less rigidity in your thoughts, consider treating your physical body to the same gift via a good foam-rolling sesh to unwind. There’s nothing wrong with leaning to your strengths, Virgo. Look how far they’ve brought you already.

