Virgo—Your 2023 Horoscope Predicts Relationship Developments That May Catch You Off Guard

Your Virgo 2023 horoscope says you’re about to reach a turning point in your career, so keep your hands on the wheel. The New Year begins with Mars retrograde in Gemini finally coming to an end on January 12, which means the planet will renew your sense of ambition and commitment to your career goals. And once Mercury retrograde comes to an end in your creative fifth house on February 3, you’ll notice your mood begin to perk up and a desire to return to your artistic sensibilities.

2023 could be a year of major relationship developments, especially if you’re a Virgo or Virgo rising. Saturn will enter Pisces and force you to become more realistic about how your relationship dynamics function. For the next two years, Saturn will encourage you to prioritize longterm commitments to people who have truly earned your trust (and vice versa). By March 23, Pluto will begin its 20-year-long foray into Aquarius, bringing a transformation to your sixth house of routine and regimens. This year, you’re learning more about how to become more efficient and intentional about your day-to-day activities. Mars will also enter Cancer on March 23, injecting your 11th house of community and social circles with renewed inspiration. This is a perfect time to embrace your team spirit and become more powerful in numbers.

You may find yourself setting boundaries and protecting your energy around April 20, when a new-moon-solar-eclipse in Aries lights a fire in your eighth house of shared resources. If you’ve been giving too much and receiving too little, it’s time to take back control of what’s yours. When a blood-moon-lunar-eclipse in Taurus closes the curtain in your third house of communication on May 5, you may have a conversation that changes everything (especially if it’s with a sibling, neighbor or close friend).

Jupiter enters fellow earth sign Taurus on May 16, bringing you a boost of positivity, optimism and abundance. As Jupiter spends the remainder of 2023 in your ninth house of experiences and expansion, you may find yourself traveling far from home! See the world and learn new things, because it’s all ripe for the taking. When Jupiter immediately squares off with Pluto, you may even find that your adventures abroad lead to game-changing work opportunities.

You may notice a decrease in your desire to detox from July 22 to September 3. This is when Venus in Leo will station retrograde in your 12th house of concealed truths and unseen energy, driving your desire to retreat from the social scene. You may even come to terms with secrets that remain unsaid between you and certain people in your life, shining a light on a deeper layer of truth. And as Mercury stations retrograde in Virgo from August 23 to September 15, you’ll spend the end of summer taking a closer look at who you are, how you feel and what you represent. What do you want to be known for, Virgo?

The year ends on the precipice of the final blood-moon-lunar-eclipse on the Taurus-Scorpio axis, which takes place on October 28. Bringing change to your ninth house of perspectives and belief systems, you may find yourself letting go of one idea in favor of another. Give yourself room to grow, because as 2024 rounds the corner, your expanding wings will require extra space!