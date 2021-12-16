Virgo, Your 2022 Horoscope Requires Some Faith—Even When It’s Hard

You worked hard during 2021, so pat yourself on the back! Your Virgo 2022 horoscope predicts that you’ll be working even harder, but you’ll also be reaping the rewards of your efforts in a much more meaningful way. As Jupiter and Saturn reworked your sixth house of routine throughout 2021, you spent the year confronting your time-wasting habits and committing to a more well-rounded life. Come 2022, you’ll be in a much better position to take a few risks.

Love

When it comes to love, 2022 does not disappoint! When the year begins, Jupiter will be moving through your seventh house of partnerships, attracting friends and lovers like a magnet! Now’s the time to start exploring your connection with others on a one-on-one level. You may spend the year forging a bond with your best friend and/or lover that makes all the past years of conflict and uncertainty feel so worth it.

And when Jupiter joins forces with Neptune during mid-April, you’ll experience a simply magical moment in your relationships during which creative inspiration and emotional understanding fills your heart like a helium balloon. Prepare for a year filled with a love that may just blow your mind!

Career

Throughout 2021, you made so many strides in your career! That said, you may spend 2022 working through the reasons your mojo keeps stopping and starting. As Mercury stations retrograde in your 10th house of career around mid-May, you may find yourself all facing unresolved issues at your place of work (or even your former place of work).

By the time Mars stations retrograde in your ambitious 10th house as of late October, you may feel like you’re pushing against many roadblocks. Don’t be deterred when you’re told you’re not ready yet—eventually, you will be!

Self

You’re spending 2022 navigating exciting relationships and challenging moments in your career, so the year is bound to be filled with many new experiences and perspectives. By mid-January, the North Node will enter your ninth house of adventure, prompting you to explore new places, entertain new ideas and have some faith! If you believe in something, it will make you that much more connected to your goals.