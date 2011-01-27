The Virgin Suicides Australian Style In RUSSH Magazine

Two of my favorite things in the whole wide world are: 1. The Virgin Suicides by Jeffrey Eugenides (and Sofia Coppola‘s film adaptation), and 2. RUSSH Magazine. This new editorial Babes shot by Benny Horne is the perfect marriage of the two.

Models like Bambi Northwood-Blyth and Hannah Holman channel the mysterious Lisbon sisters in looks by Missoni, Preen, Phillip Lim and Dries van Noten. The result is a dreamy, cinematic spread that looks like it was captured in an abandoned childhood bedroom.

Click through for all of the images, and trust that when this issue ships stateside next month, each one of these photos will be plastered on my wall.