New Virgin Atlantic Lounge Makes Us Hate Flying Coach Even More

There’s nothing quite like the experience of spending eight hours cramped into a tiny seat, chowing down on mystery meat and trying to avoid the overwhelming presence of the person sitting next to you who doesn’t quite understand the concept of personal space. Of course, the joys of flying economy are only compounded by the knowledge of those lucky few who are stretching their legs, sipping on champagne and being waited on hand and foot at the front of the plane. And now there’s another reason to envy the 1% who have shelled out thousands of dollars to fly first class.

Welcome to the new Virgin Atlantic Clubhouse in JFK airport. Complete with a cocktail bar, à la carte meals, a spa, a hair salon and private "personal spaces" where you can retire and spend some alone time on a comfortable couch with dim lighting. Now that's how we'd like to travel, not that we don't enjoy paying ten dollars for a tuna sandwich in the main terminal.