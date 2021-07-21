This $25 Polo Dress From Target Is TikTok’s Newest Obsession

I can’t possibly overstate the hold that TikTok currently has on this season’s fashion trends—especially when it comes to hidden gems from Target. Lately, I feel like I see a new viral product that sends Gen Z and millennials alike running to Target’s website on a near-weekly basis. To help you keep track of all the pieces that you need to buy right now, I’ve rounded up a few of Target’s must-shop TikTok-famous fashion pieces right here.

That being said, no piece is more in demand right now than the Sleeveless Knit Bodycon Polo Dress from Wild Fable. This cute little number has taken over my For You Page and has basically turned me into a full-on prepster.

I mean, it makes sense that this frock would be selling out—country club-approved apparel is everywhere on the app these days. It’s one of many (many) microtrends that have dominated over the last few months, so best to pick it up for yourself now before it goes out of style.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Target is a STYLECASTER sponsor, however, all products in this article were independently selected by our editors. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

While the Azure colorway is particularly popular, I feel that it’s my duty to let you know it also comes in a few other summery hues. Your options include a minty green striped pattern, a simple coral and a coral striped version, too.

The dress retails for just $25 bucks and is available to shop right now in sizes XS through 4X, although sizes are selling out due to its online fame.

If you thought that this Wild Fable dress was the only trending item on Target’s website this season, think! again! There are so many other options to choose from, including a few viral bralettes from Colsie, a waist cincher that doubles as a corset top and a black satin mini dress designed with your next girl’s night out in mind.

Read on to check out a bunch of other TikTok-famous Target fashion buys options below, or take a gander at Target’s website to find the next hot product before it blows up on the For You Page. Maybe you’ll be the fashionista with the next viral video!

High-Rise Pleated Skort

This High Rise Pleated Skort gave the TikTok tennis preps life. It comes in two colors and is available in sizes XS-XL.