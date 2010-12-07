VIP Playlist: DJ And Clothing Designer Jon Price Totaro

Music and fashion have long gone hand-in-hand, so it makes perfect sense for a creative mind like 4AM’s DJ Price to branch out from one medium to the other. Jon Price Totaro started DJing as a 16-year-old in downtown Manhattan. With a lot of ambition and a little help from his friends Kid Cudi and the late DJ AM among them he’s achieved global success on the party scene. Between regular gigs at New York hot spots like 1OAK and Avenue, he owns a limited-edition menswear label named Reason Clothing that he founded with a friend in 2004 at the age of 18.
“Fashion has always been a popular vehicle for musicians to express themselves visually, and I always wanted to create something that performing artists could wear,” he says.
Reason mixes the high-quality product of a contemporary fashion label with a wide variety of pop culture and music references. One of the line’s most popular t-shirts alters the iconic logo of The Ramones by inserting the names of Harlem rappers, the Diplomats. “It was the fashion equivalent of a ‘mash up,'” DJ Price explains. “It was like blending two seemingly opposite records together but doing it with a t-shirt.”
We love how DJ Price translated his love for music into a fashion brand so much so that we’ve invited him to provide the tunes at our upcoming StyleCaster holiday party! Here, he’s created a playlist just for us, consisting of his favorite songs out there right now. Happy listening!
Martin Solveig ft. Martina Sorbara of Dragonette Hello Martina
"Sorbara has been called upon by producers looking for that sexy-but-badass vocal sample, and this is a gem that has been a staple in my set for some time."
The Knocks Dancing with the DJ
"This new single from the NYC based production duo The Knocks feels good and lights up dance floors whenever it's played."
Kings of Leon Radioactive (Cool Cat Remix)
"This remix of Kings of Leon's first single off their new album has a big-room sound with a thumping bass line and heavy synths. It will literally give you chills."
Two Door Cinema Club Something Good Can Work (The Twelves Remix)
"The Twelves are some of my favorite indie producers and always manage to breathe new life into every track they touch. This song is no exception."
Miami Horror Holidays
"This Australian electro-pop group's 'Holidays' features rich, radiant synths tightly coiled around a hook-y baseline. This song is so catchy, we used it in our Fall/Winter 2010 video lookbook."
Kanye West & Jay-Z ft. Elly Jackson of La Roux That's My Bitch
"This just leaked and is presumably off Kanye & Jay-Z's collaboration album, 'Watch the Throne.' It also features the smooth vocals of La Roux's Elly Jackson. 'My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy' didn't really feature any danceable tracks, so snag this one up if you have the need for more beats per minute."
Duck Sauce Barbra Streisand
"Duck Sauce is comprised of music producers A-Trak and Armand van Helden, and their latest single samples one of my favorite disco records from Boney M. This song is indie, but still is popular at prime time in the club. Check out the music video for added entertainment."
The Ting Tings - Hands
"The first single off the Ting Ting's upcoming LP 'Massage Kunst' offers a new sound from previous 'Ting Tings' releases. Produced by the popular Calvin Harris, this features an infectious hook that actually gets people clapping their hands."