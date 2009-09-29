Vionnet: Paris Fashion Week Hosting Comeback for Spring 2010

Everyone loves a comeback, and for Paris Fashion Week, all eyes will be on Vionnet. The House of Vionnet was opened in 1912 by Madeleine Vionnet; she quickly became known as “the Queen of the bias cut” and became famous for her Grecian-style dresses. In February 2009, Matteo Marzotto acquired the label and moved it to Milan for production and for strategic development help from Gianni Castiglioni, CEO of Marni.

This Friday will mark the return of Vionnet to Paris, when designer Rodolfo Paglialunga shows the Spring 2010 collection at the Musée de l’Homme. Paglialunga’s 13 years of experience at Prada certainly helped influence his aesthetic. The collection is based on the idea that it would be “easy, yet catchy” with versatile pieces that are easy to wear and personalize.

Classic Vionnet