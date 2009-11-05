Vionnet Paris Gets a Fresh Start

Unless you took a fashion history class or two, you probably aren’t familiar with the name Vionnet. The haute couture fashion house founded by designer Madeleine Vionnet has been long gone, ever since the business closed down in 1939. But the legendary label has recently been revived by Matteo Marzotto (previously the president of Valentino) and his friend Gianni Castiglioni, also the current CEO of Marni. They’ve hired Prada alum, Rodolfo Paglialunga to do the designing, and they’re keeping their fingers crossed that the third time will be a charm (previous investors attempted to revive Vionnet back in 2006 and in 2007). Paglialunga’s resort/spring collection for the house hits stores in late November.

Interestingly enough, the Louvre Musée des Arts Decoratifs in Paris is currently housing the first-ever retrospective of Vionnet fashion, featuring 130 dresses from the label–and it’s given the new designer a lot more to think about.

“After I saw that, I was very scared… she’s influenced everything,” Paglialunga said about Vionnet’s designs. At least he’ll be able to stop referencing textbooks and old photographs for inspiration and will be able to take notes straight from the real thing. We’re excited to see if this go around will provide staying power for the legendary label.