Viola Davis’s Oscars Gown Features White-Hot Cutouts Galore

When it comes to red carpet looks, there are very few celebrities that knock me out of the park every single time. Yes, there are those who have a few hits per season, but a perfect sweep? Now that’s rare. One of my favorite fashionable women right now is Viola Davis and her 2021 Oscars look is without a doubt one of her best to date. Although TBH, she’s one of the ones who gets it right every single time. Seriously—she can do no wrong in my eyes!

The 93rd Academy Awards might look a little different this year, but I am happy to report that red-carpet fashion is officially back, baby! After a year of awards shows that took place virtually with celebs reading speeches over Zoom, it’s so refreshing to see all of my favorites pull out all the stops IRL. I mean, I love a laid-back look as much as the next person, but I could really use some old Hollywood glam right about now, couldn’t you?

Davis, who received a nomination for Lead Actress for her stunning performance in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, stepped onto the Academy Awards carpet wearing a custom white-hot frock by none other than Alexander McQueen. The Oscars are the perfect time to take a fashion risk or two, and she truly nailed it. Peep those cutouts!

The gown featured McQueen’s signature intricacies from boning to cutouts, but the softer skirt was the perfect unexpected contrast from the iconic fashion house. And it’s so right on Davis! In classic A-list fashion, Davis was decked out in Forevermark diamond jewelry for some added pizzazz. I mean, those earrings are to die for, right? She also wore a few glittering bracelets and carried a simple white satin clutch, adorned with a string of shimmering jewels across the front for good measure.

We can’t forget about her glam—It was just as gorgeous as her gown! Davis’s curls were on point, pulled back into a punk-rock-meets-glam fauxhawk style, if you will. As for makeup, her skin was glowing to perfection, of course! Her neutral beat was understated, but just right given the drama of the dress itself.

Can someone please give this woman an award for this look alone? Like, seriously—She’s currently sitting at the top of my personal best-dressed list, and I can pretty much guarantee that the entire Internet agrees with me.

Joining her on the red carper, Davis’ husband also wore a suit designed by Alexander McQueen, featuring a white jacket that perfectly matched his wife’s gown. Yes, they are one of the most fashionable couples on the Oscars red carpet this year and yes, I am jealous of their Sunday date night attire! My boyfriend and I clearly need to step it up.

I’m not always one for white on the red carpet, but something so white-hot deserves all the applause. Viola Davis, you positively nailed this look. Like, please wear it again. I’ll never, ever be sick of looking at it. I promise!