Viola Davis’ Emmys Dress Is the Sartorial Version of a Black and White Cookie (and Just as Delicious)

If you’re not a complete Viola Davis stan, giddy up on out of my house. The actress is absolutely, without question, an icon, and I will sing her praises until the end of my days. In past Primetime Emmy years—Davis is no stranger to the Emmys—the actress has kept things pretty, clean and classic with her red carpet looks. For her 2019 Emmys look, Viola Davis kept things classy once again in a beautiful black and white gown. This is what a legend looks like, people. Viola Davis is a queen of fashion, and this ensemble might be her most stunning red carpet look yet.

I mean, when Viola Davis waltzed onto the red carpet wearing a the sartorial version of a black and white cookie, I knew it was going to be an incredible sartorial night. Just look at the details on her outfit! The wrap-around bodice details and unexpected one sleeve add so much to the already beautiful ensemble. How to Get Away with Murder? More like how to get away with copying Viola Davis’ Emmys red carpet look every day of my life.

The actress dressed up her red carpet look with a layered Forevermark diamond necklaces—adding the perfect amount of shine with nearly 100 carats. I see you, Viola! She kept her hair beautifully natural (those curls!!) and stunted on us all with a gorgeous smokey eye and dark red lip. A perfect actress and a perfect outfit. Viola, you can do no wrong in my eyes.

Viola Davis is nominated for Best Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her work on How to Get Away with Murder. Not only is Davis absolutely incredible in the show as Annalise Keating, but she’s already won an Emmy for the role. I think they should just give the award to her every year—even after the show ends. (The upcoming season will be the show’s last, and I’m crying.) Viola Davis is a legend, and I cannot wait to see what she does next.