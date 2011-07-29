StyleCaster
Share

Vintage Versace Continues Comeback, Prince Harry says “Foxy”

What's hot
StyleCaster

Vintage Versace Continues Comeback, Prince Harry says “Foxy”

Adam
by

We’re advocates of alleviating the afternoon slump. Consider this the written equivalent of your favorite venti latte… only stronger!

SINGLE SHOT: SITES WE LOVE

Vintage Versace is back in a big way. And it’s making me realize that Rihanna’s red hair is a total Evangelista rip off. [StyleFile]

Mary-Kate and Ashley head to Honduras for Toms Shoes. Is cashmere appropriate in tropical climates? [Telegraph]

In other Mary-Kate news, the Steinmiller variation was named the hottest editor of 2011. [Racked]

Prince Harry calls Pippa a “Foxy Filly.” Is that British dirty talk? [Jezebel]

136941 1311957539 Vintage Versace Continues Comeback, Prince Harry says Foxy

DOUBLE SHOT: TWEET, TWEET

RT @HuffPostStyle 77-year-old Giorgio Armani hits the beach in a Speedo http://huff.to/qUqKjN I just can’t.

RT @Vogue_London Who’s your best dressed person of the week? Olivia Palermo in DKNY, Lady Gaga in Thierry Mugler or Heidi Klum in YSL? http://bit.ly/rmAsdU Decisions, decisions.

RT @ManRepeller I love you guys a shit ton and I’m not just saying that. The feeling is mutual!

RT @Jo_Sto @CFDA‘s newest addition #takeyourpuppytowork #Friday t.co/g6vmp0v This has been a tradition at StyleCaster for a while now, doesn’t it make the office fun?

RT @Bergdorfs It’s the weekend…prepare to dazzle ’em! You don’t have to tell me twice.

Images: SIPA

Tags:

Promoted Stories

share