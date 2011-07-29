Vintage Versace Continues Comeback, Prince Harry says “Foxy”

We’re advocates of alleviating the afternoon slump. Consider this the written equivalent of your favorite venti latte… only stronger!

SINGLE SHOT: SITES WE LOVE

Vintage Versace is back in a big way. And it’s making me realize that Rihanna’s red hair is a total Evangelista rip off. [StyleFile]

Mary-Kate and Ashley head to Honduras for Toms Shoes. Is cashmere appropriate in tropical climates? [Telegraph]

In other Mary-Kate news, the Steinmiller variation was named the hottest editor of 2011. [Racked]

Prince Harry calls Pippa a “Foxy Filly.” Is that British dirty talk? [Jezebel]

DOUBLE SHOT: TWEET, TWEET

RT @HuffPostStyle 77-year-old Giorgio Armani hits the beach in a Speedo http://huff.to/qUqKjN I just can’t.

RT @Vogue_London Who’s your best dressed person of the week? Olivia Palermo in DKNY, Lady Gaga in Thierry Mugler or Heidi Klum in YSL? http://bit.ly/rmAsdU Decisions, decisions.

RT @ManRepeller I love you guys a shit ton and I’m not just saying that. The feeling is mutual!

RT @Jo_Sto @CFDA‘s newest addition #takeyourpuppytowork #Friday t.co/g6vmp0v This has been a tradition at StyleCaster for a while now, doesn’t it make the office fun?

RT @Bergdorfs It’s the weekend…prepare to dazzle ’em! You don’t have to tell me twice.

Images: SIPA

