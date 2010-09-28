Vintage Supermodels! Naomi Campbell, Christy Turlington & Linda Evangelista Go Way Back

Naomi Campbell may be known for her notoroity as much as her looks. However, she’s certainly had her share of super strong friends over the years including beautiful besties Christy Turlington and Linda Evangelista. The days of the supermodel may be over, but the effects of their early friendship certainly wear on.

Campbell speaks to Tony Shafrazi in October’s Interview about her early days:

“Honestly, for me it was a blessing to have a friend like Christy. I was so indebted to her for so many things. You know, when I was younger there were certain designers who hadn’t used models of color in their shows, and Christy and Linda said to them, “If you don’t take Naomi, then you don’t get us.” My friends and comrades stuck up for me and that doesn’t happen in fashion. I will never forget that. I don’t forget what people do. No matter how many years go by, I always remember.”

A tender moment from the model, for sure. Thank goodness those supermodels used their super-strengths to pave history for other models of color. Scroll through to see more from the Mert and Marcus-shot spread, as well as vintage buddy pics from Naomi, Linda and Christy back in the good ol’ days.