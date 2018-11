What: A straw visor with a black cotton trim, in a vintage silhouette .

Why: While “visors” and “chic” rarely belong in the same sentence, this hat manages to be both; and it recalls that wistful period of the early 1950s when women had a more light-hearted approach to fashion (think: Marilyn Monroe).

How: This would look playful atop a sexy cutout one-piece or a vintage-inspired bikini while you lounge on the sand.

Suboo Visor, $60; at Revolve Clothing