A Vintage Shoe Expert Shares Her Secrets

Caroline Cox is one of the worlds go-to authorities on footwear and its cultural impact. A U.K-based fashion historian, who often appears on the BBC as a commentator and reporter on fashion trends, she is also the author of Vintage Shoes [Harper Collins], an overview of the worlds top shoe designers of the last 100 years. In this beautifully illustrated tome, released in the U.S. in March, Caroline Cox looks at how Manolo Blahnik, Roger Vivier, Christian Louboutin and others have achieved technical innovation in shoe construction and offers tips on how shoe collectors can best care for and preserve their most beloved pairs.

Cox, who is also the author of the books Stiletto, Seduction, and Bags, as well as a consultant on style trends at Vidal Sassoon, swept us off our feet (and right into a pair of must-have Manolos) in this interview with Reena Jana, a regular contributor to The Inside Source, eBays digital style magazine.

The Inside Source: What was your first experience with vintage shoes?

Caroline Cox: My grandmother had a pair of side-buttoned gray suede boots that she kept in tissue paper in her wardrobe and she used to bring them out now and again to show methey would have been from the 1930s. I loved them, but my feet were too big to fit! I began buying for myself as a teenage punk in Derby [England] in 1976. I began raiding thrift stores for clothes, and this is when I really began to develop a passion for vintage shoes. Nobody was interested in them, then so there were huge amounts to choose from. I remember buying a Mondrian-inspired pair of ’60s flatties, a pair of blue cloth ’50s ballet pumps and numerous pairs of red and black patent winklepickers [pointy-toed flat mod boots]. They would be worth money now, but I wore them till they fell apart.

The Inside Source: What are some of the most popular antique and vintage shoes among serious shoe collectors?

Caroline Cox: Serious money is paid for Salvatore Ferragamos experimental designs of the 1940s and Roger Vivier designs for Dior in the 1950s. Any Vivienne Westwood shoes are sought after, particularly the rocking horse shoes that date from the 1980s and Terry de Havillands seventies wedges are beautiful sculptural objects to have around, not just to wear.

The Inside Source: What are the vintage shoe styles that you love to wear at this moment?

Caroline Cox: I have a beautiful pair of soft gold leather 1960s shoes with a chain effect in the middle. They were much admired by Christian Louboutin when I interviewed him! I also love any kind of wedge as they give height as well as comfort. But my absolute favorites are the designs of Tokio Kumagai.

The Inside Source: How do serious shoe collectors use eBay as a style resource?

Caroline Cox: eBay is an amazing resource for vintage shoes, as you have the whole world to shop in. There are plenty of bargains to be had out there. Plus there are names that have a great re-sell value, like Louboutin, Chanel and Manolo Blahnik.

The Inside Source: What is the most important tip you can give to shoe collectors who shop on eBay?

Caroline Cox: Do lots of research, learn the names and dates, and develop an aesthetic sense! But remember that you cant try before you buy, so make sure you ask for full measurements because sizes vary from maker to maker. Also, for research, eBay is great for finding shoe advertisements and magazines and other images.

The Inside Source: What have you bought recently on eBay?

Caroline Cox: I use eBay all the time. My most recent purchase was a pair of vintage biker boots. And I bought an amazing pair of Kumagai shoes!

The Inside Source: Why do you believe that modern and vintage shoes are so coveted as trendy fashion items?

Caroline Cox: I think its because theyve been an incredible area of experimentation for the last century and they evoke fashion moments of pure glamour. Marilyn Monroes scarlet satin rhinestone-encrusted Ferragamo stilettos are iconic, for instance, and a pair of Charles Jourdan flats calls to mind a string-limbed Twiggy in 1960s London. Plus theres a size to fit everyone, unlike couture clothes!

The Inside Source: In your book, you discuss some of the most famous names in designer shoes: Blahnik, Vivier, Jourdan, Louboutin. What makes shoes by these shoe designers so special?

Caroline Cox: Manolo Blahnik is synonymous with beautiful shoes and is very hands-on in their productionhe designs the prototype of every shoe that bears his name and they are technically brilliant as a result. He is also amazing at making cultural references. His shoes evoke the Belle Epoque, Jean Cocteau films, the temples of Bali… yet remain a perfect balance of aerodynamics, aesthetics and engineering.

Roger Vivier is known as the Faberge of Footwear because his designs for Dior are exquisite and they perfectly complemented the dreamy silhouettes of the New Look in the 1950s. His shoes are as beautifully tailored as Diors gownscut to fit the curves of the foot and intricately fashioned from satin and leather with intricate beadwork or iridescent feathersthe height of luxury.

Charles Jourdan created high quality ready-to-wear shoes that could be afforded by many women. He gave a touch of French chic to millions of feet! The company has also been quick to respond to changes in fashionable styles. As so, many Jourdan shoes have been produced, so they will never be worth huge amounts of money but they have always been kind to feet!

Christian Louboutin is, I believe, the greatest shoe designer working in the world today. He is a true shoe obsessive who understands the shoe is an object that is, quite simply, magical.

Meredith Barnett is the Editorial Director for The Inside Source, a digital style magazine presented by eBay. The Inside Source writer Reena Jana authored this article in its original form.

Image courtesy of Caroline Cox.