You Have to See These ‘Vintage’ Posters Inspired by Modern Music

Celebrities being featured in advertisements isn’t news, but when we came across French artist David Redon‘s tumblr page, we were introduced to a whole new way that celebrities could be featured in advertisements, based on their songs. Redon’s tumblr shows off some of the coolest vintage advertisements we’ve ever seen—and guess what? He created them all. His Tumblr page is called “Ad Libitum” (which is Latin for “at one’s pleasure”) and features all of his most recent art.

Some of the celebrities that he’s featured are Beyonce, Kanye West and Drake upon many more. Aside from celebrity advertisements, he also has created an advertisement for Facebook and for the popular television series, “Breaking Bad”. He does an unreal job making these advertisements look real that you might have to even do a double-take to see the celebrity/icon that’s been featured in that piece.

