StyleCaster
Share

You Have to See These ‘Vintage’ Posters Inspired by Modern Music

What's hot
StyleCaster

You Have to See These ‘Vintage’ Posters Inspired by Modern Music

Kristen Bousquet
by
You Have to See These ‘Vintage’ Posters Inspired by Modern Music
11 Start slideshow

Celebrities being featured in advertisements isn’t news, but when we came across French artist David Redon‘s tumblr page, we were introduced to a whole new way that celebrities could be featured in advertisements, based on their songs. Redon’s tumblr shows off some of the coolest vintage advertisements we’ve ever seen—and guess what? He created them all. His Tumblr page is called “Ad Libitum” (which is Latin for “at one’s pleasure”) and features all of his most recent art.

Some of the celebrities that he’s featured are Beyonce, Kanye West and Drake upon many more. Aside from celebrity advertisements, he also has created an advertisement for Facebook and for the popular television series, “Breaking Bad”. He does an unreal job making these advertisements look real that you might have to even do a double-take to see the celebrity/icon that’s been featured in that piece.

Click through the slideshow to see some of our favorite David Redon vintage advertisements.

0 Thoughts?
1 of 11

Artist: Beyonce
Song: "Girls (Who Run The World)"

Photo via Ad Libitum

Artist: Lana Del Ray
Song: "Young and Beautiful"

Photo via Ad Libitum

Show: "Breaking Bad"

Photo via Ad Libitum

Artist: Pharell
Song: "Happy"

Photo via Ad Libitum

Artist: Outkast
Song: "Hey Ya"

Photo via Ad Libitum

Artist: Kanye West
Song: "Stronger"

Photo via Ad Libitum

Artist: Drake ft. Rihanna
Song: "Take Care"

Photo via Ad Libitum

Artist: Jay-Z
Song: "Dirt Off Your Shoulders"

Photo via Ad Libitum

Artist: Daft Punk
Song: "Get Lucky"

Photo via Ad Libitum

Artist: Snoop Dogg
Song: "Gin & Juice"

Photo via Ad Libitum

Media: Facebook.com

Photo via Ad Libitum

Next slideshow starts in 10s

19 Rad 'Simpsons' Fashion Collabs

19 Rad 'Simpsons' Fashion Collabs
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share