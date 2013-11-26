Want: A Perfect Vintage Thierry Mugler Pencil Skirt For Less Than $200

What: A perfectly structured, vintage Thierry Mugler skirt in a striking cobalt blue color, up for grabs on new vintage-selling site Figure & Form.

Why: It’s rare to find a Mugler vintage piece in such pristine condition to begin with, but to find one for sub-$200 is even more unheard of. The shape of this particular pencil is simultaneously feminine and architectural–a combination Mugler became known for in the 1980s and ’90s.

“You can see the structure and amazing construction have always been there,” Figure & Form co-founder Alexandra Weiner says of the Mugler piece. “I love vintage, and I think it works to create your personal style by mixing the old and the new.”

How: Try pairing the skirt with a leather T-shirt, a statement necklace, and stacked ankle bootie for a modern take, or rock it with a silky blouse and chic blazer for an office-ready look.

Vintage Thierry Mugler Skirt, $175; at Figure & Form