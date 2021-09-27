StyleCaster
These Spooky Halloween Decorations Are Somehow So Chic—And They’re All Under $35

Summer Cartwright
Photo: Courtesy: Melanie DeFazio Photography/Stocksy.

If you know whoever’s idea it was to make the majority of Halloween decorations extremely kitschy, please let them know we’d like a word. There are so many fashionable Halloween costumes out there, but when it comes to actual decor pieces, most of the options fall flat in terms of aesthetic appeal.

But, just because this unfortunate precedent has been set doesn’t mean that there aren’t at least a few exceptions out there. After a little too much time spent browsing every online retailer we could think of, we’ve discovered that, much like fashion, the best-looking Halloween accessories all have one thing in common: They have a vintage look to them.

Maybe it’s because everything looks better with a vintage spin to it, or maybe it’s because a few decades ago they had better taste—who knows—regardless, we’re shopping all of the retro-looking Halloween decor pieces we can find this spooky season.

RELATED: Yes, Pumpkin Spice Hot Chocolate Bombs Are A Thing—Here’s How To Make Them

Below, you’ll find eight of our picks, each under $35. They even include some goodies that are so chic, they can actually be repurposed after October 31.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. HSN is a STYLECASTER sponsor, however, all products in this article were independently selected by our editors. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Halloween Spider Decorations Set

Courtesy: Beeager.

Halloween Spider Decorations Set

Morticia Addams is on the line, and she wants to know where she can buy this fabulously spooky decorations set in bulk. The black spider nest is perfectly gothic, and can certainly be styled as a table cloth or dresser cover following Halloween.

Halloween Spider Decorations Set $15.55
Skull with Jewel Eye Halloween Wreath

Courtesy: Hyde & EEK! Boutique.

Skull with Jewel Eye Halloween Wreath

It’s Halloween wreath meets pop-punk. Somebody alert Kourtney Kardashian, because this is what her home needs to complete her new goth girlfriend vibe.

Skull with Jewel Eye Halloween Wreath $20
Harvest Lane Glitter Candle with TimerCourtesy: Harvest Lane.

Harvest Lane Glitter Candle with Timer

Candelabras remind us of rich old ladies who lunch. This one gives us similar feelings, but without any risk of flames.

Harvest Lane Glitter Candle with Timer $24.95
Trick or Treat Reversible Halloween Sign

Courtesy: Hyde & EEK! Boutique.

Trick or Treat Reversible Halloween Sign

There’s nothing quite like getting greeted at the door by a coffin. Welcome mats are so last season, besties.

Trick or Treat Reversible Halloween… $20
Halloween LED-Lit Glowing Metal Pumpkin Decoration

Courtesy: HSN.

Halloween LED-Lit Glowing Metal Pumpkin Decoration

Jack-o-lanterns are essential decorations for this time of year, and you can get one minus all the mess of crafting a design yourself. This model uses LED lights to give it a realistic glow that can light up your room, porch, or walkway.

Halloween LED-Lit Glowing Metal Pumpkin… $32.95
Ghoulish Garden Dreadful Daisies

Courtesy: Hyde & EEK! Boutique.

Ghoulish Garden Dreadful Daisies

If you’re into Tim Burton movies, you know that a bouquet like this isn’t just for Halloween, it’s for life.

Ghoulish Garden Dreadful Daisies $20
Halloween Net Lights

Courtesy: Twinkle Star.

Halloween Net Lights

This set of net lights is so unique, they put the classic outdoor bulbs to shame. Place them on top of your front bushes or use them to cascade down your bed frame or mirror for a peaceful bedroom ambiance.

Halloween Net Lights $34.99
Skeleton Wood Porch Halloween Sign

Courtesy: Hyde & EEK! Boutique.

Skeleton Wood Porch Halloween Sign

We’ve never seen a minimalist skeleton sign, but hey, we’re here for it.

Skeleton Wood Porch Halloween Sign $20
