These Spooky Halloween Decorations Are Somehow So Chic—And They’re All Under $35

If you know whoever’s idea it was to make the majority of Halloween decorations extremely kitschy, please let them know we’d like a word. There are so many fashionable Halloween costumes out there, but when it comes to actual decor pieces, most of the options fall flat in terms of aesthetic appeal.

But, just because this unfortunate precedent has been set doesn’t mean that there aren’t at least a few exceptions out there. After a little too much time spent browsing every online retailer we could think of, we’ve discovered that, much like fashion, the best-looking Halloween accessories all have one thing in common: They have a vintage look to them.

Maybe it’s because everything looks better with a vintage spin to it, or maybe it’s because a few decades ago they had better taste—who knows—regardless, we’re shopping all of the retro-looking Halloween decor pieces we can find this spooky season.

Below, you’ll find eight of our picks, each under $35. They even include some goodies that are so chic, they can actually be repurposed after October 31.

