These Spooky Halloween Decorations Are Somehow So Chic—And They’re All Under $35

Scroll To See More Images
If you know whoever’s idea it was to make the majority of Halloween decorations extremely kitschy, please let them know we’d like a word. There are so many fashionable Halloween costumes out there, but when it comes to actual decor pieces, most of the options fall flat in terms of aesthetic appeal.
But, just because this unfortunate precedent has been set doesn’t mean that there aren’t at least a few exceptions out there. After a little too much time spent browsing every online retailer we could think of, we’ve discovered that, much like fashion, the best-looking Halloween accessories all have one thing in common: They have a vintage look to them.
Maybe it’s because everything looks better with a vintage spin to it, or maybe it’s because a few decades ago they had better taste—who knows—regardless, we’re shopping all of the retro-looking Halloween decor pieces we can find this spooky season.
RELATED: Yes, Pumpkin Spice Hot Chocolate Bombs Are A Thing—Here’s How To Make Them
Below, you’ll find eight of our picks, each under $35. They even include some goodies that are so chic, they can actually be repurposed after October 31.
Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. HSN is a STYLECASTER sponsor, however, all products in this article were independently selected by our editors. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.
Courtesy: Beeager.
Halloween Spider Decorations Set
Morticia Addams is on the line, and she wants to know where she can buy this fabulously spooky decorations set in bulk. The black spider nest is perfectly gothic, and can certainly be styled as a table cloth or dresser cover following Halloween.
Skull with Jewel Eye Halloween Wreath
It’s Halloween wreath meets pop-punk. Somebody alert Kourtney Kardashian, because this is what her home needs to complete her new goth girlfriend vibe.
Courtesy: Harvest Lane.
Harvest Lane Glitter Candle with Timer
Candelabras remind us of rich old ladies who lunch. This one gives us similar feelings, but without any risk of flames.
Trick or Treat Reversible Halloween Sign
There’s nothing quite like getting greeted at the door by a coffin. Welcome mats are so last season, besties.
Halloween LED-Lit Glowing Metal Pumpkin Decoration
Jack-o-lanterns are essential decorations for this time of year, and you can get one minus all the mess of crafting a design yourself. This model uses LED lights to give it a realistic glow that can light up your room, porch, or walkway.
Ghoulish Garden Dreadful Daisies
If you’re into Tim Burton movies, you know that a bouquet like this isn’t just for Halloween, it’s for life.
Halloween Net Lights
This set of net lights is so unique, they put the classic outdoor bulbs to shame. Place them on top of your front bushes or use them to cascade down your bed frame or mirror for a peaceful bedroom ambiance.
Skeleton Wood Porch Halloween Sign
We’ve never seen a minimalist skeleton sign, but hey, we’re here for it.