Want: The Perfect Broken-In Vintage Levi’s Denim Jacket (We Found It!)

What: The perfect broken-in vintage Levi’s denim jacket to wear all fall.

Why: When it comes to looking—in a word—cool, nothing does the trick better than a classic jean jacket. Worn by pretty much everyone from old-school cowboys and matinee idols like James Dean to modern-day icons of cool like Dylan McKay and Bruce Springsteen, the humble denim jacket has definitely earned its spot both in pop culture and on our list of wardrobe essentials.

The problem? Finding the perfect one. New versions can often be too stiff, too styled, too cropped, or too trendy, so hunting down a vintage style by—who else?—Levi’s is key.

How: We’d rock this denim jacket all fall with everything from dresses and tights to dark jeans a tee. When the weather really cool down, layer it under an oversize overcoat for a dose of modern-day cool, a la Jenna Lyons.

Vintage Levi’s Denim Jacket, $50; at Arcane Vintage via Etsy