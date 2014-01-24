Found: An Amazing Vintage Jewel Tone Necklace from the 1920s

What: A jewel-tone necklace from 1920s-era Czech Republic with cut-glass beads and metallic detailing, plus an original signature on the clasp.

Why: Because it’s not everyday you come across a piece this unique with a very specific story and origin. Vintage jewelry in general has a tendency to look a bit rusty and worn, but this piece seems to have retained all of its original sheen and allure. And we almost forgot to mention: it’s available for less than $150.

How: “I think sometimes people get a little caught up in oh, it all has to fit together and has to be a certain style,” Hunters Alley vice president of merchandising, designer, and vintage sales, says of shopping vintage. “I think if you love it, you can make it work.”

Personally, we’re lusting after the idea of pairing this statement piece with a classic LBD for a party, or even wearing it over a collared white shirt to a work event. No matter how you cut it, this is a statement necklace that actually makes a true statement and is sure to get the conversation started.

Czech Jewel Tone 1920s Glass Necklace, $135; at Hunters Alley