The Best Vintage-Inspired Graphic T-Shirts Money Can Buy

While I don’t consider my personal sense of style to be overtly retro or even vintage-inspired by any means, I definitely do have a slight obsession with vintage graphic tees — especially when I get to style them with unexpected sartorial pieces like structural blazers and polished trousers. From classic band tees sourced from concerts to old-fashioned logo designs, I love the nostalgic and infinitely versatile quality that stylish graphic t-shirts have to offer.

While I have a passion for thrifting and hunting for one-of-a-kind vintage scores at swap meets and flea markets, I know that not everyone else enjoys the treasure hunt. Fortunately, you don’t have to opt for an authentic vintage style to capture their stylish appeal. There are plenty of tees on the market today that serve the same retro vibes, without requiring you to spend hours digging through a musty thrift store to find “the one.”

From ubiquitous ’90s pop culture motifs to groovy ’70s slogan styles, there is definitely no shortage of vintage-inspired tee-shirts to buy online these days. If you’re looking to channel some retro charm, but lack the patience to dig through dusty used clothing stores, check out some of my current favorite picks of the moment below.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

1. Happy Face Vintage Graphic T-Shirt If you were brought up during the ’90s, you know this iconic smiley face motif that was practically the “emoji” of that decade. It’s also totally VSCO girl-approved and features a high-quality graphic that won’t fade after you wash it. Happy Face Vintage Graphic T-Shirt $21.95 buy it

2. Feelin' Fine Retro Graphic T-Shirt This groovy, slightly distressed t-shirt looks like it was actually made in the ’70s without smelling musty or having stains, tears, and holes. It also has a slightly more fitted shape too, compared to many comparable styles with a more baggy fit. Feelin' Fine Retro Graphic T-Shirt $19.95 buy it

3. GEMLON Peachy T-Shirt This charming, bubblegum pink t-shirt is just peachy and perfect for anyone who happens to love the popular fruit. The soft cotton fabric has a slim boyfriend-style fit, but you can style it tied up as pictured for a cropped look. GEMLON Peachy T-Shirt $16.99 buy it

4. 70s Funk Afro Soul Retro Vintage T-Shirt This ’70s-inspired t-shirt channels major funk music vibes. It’s designed with a cotton and polyester blend and has a classic fit that offers endless styling possibilities. 70s Funk Afro Soul Retro Vintage T-Shirt $19.99 buy it