Amazon Has an Impressive Selection of Retro Graphic Tees

While I don’t consider my personal sense of style to be overtly retro or even vintage-inspired by any means, I definitely do love myself a good, well-worn vintage tee —especially when it’s dressed up with an unexpected structured blazer, dark wash denim and statement heels for a more polished appeal. From classic band tees from concerts or old-fashioned logo designs, I love the a nostalgic and infinitely versatile quality that a solid graphic t-shirt has to offer. In fact, I own a Coca-cola graphic ringer tee shirt from the ’70s, which, despite being covered in semi-subtle stains throughout, I will never be able to let go of.

While I’m obsessed with thrifting and hunting for one-of-a-kind vintage scores at swap meets and flea markets, I know that not everyone else is too. Besides, finding the perfect vintage graphic tee at second-hand shops can be pretty hit or miss. However, you don’t have to opt for an authentic vintage style to capture their stylish appeal. There are plenty of tees on the market today that evoke the same old-timey vibes, without requiring spending hours digging through musty thrift store to find “the one.” In fact, Amazon has a somewhat surprisingly extensive assortment of retro t-shirts to choose from, ranging from ubiquitous ’90s iconography (i.e. the iconic smiley face motif) along with an assortment of groovy ’70s slogan styles. There’s even a distressed Disney princess shirt that’s currently in my cart waiting to purchased. If you’re looking to channel some vintage charm, but lack the patience to dig through dusty used clothing stores or vintage markets, check out some of my current favorite picks of the moment.

1. ’70s Funk Retro T-Shirt

This ’70s-inspired t-shirt channels major funk music vibes. It’s designed with a cotton and polyester blend and has classic fit.

2. Disney Princess Retro Group Shot Chill Vibes T-Shirt

This modern meets retro Disney princess tee shirt was made for all the ’90s kids out there. It’s crafted with a double-needle sleeve and bottom hem and has a structured fit.

3. That ’70s Shirt Smiley Face T-Shirt

If you were brought up during the ’90s, you know this iconic smiley face motif that was practically the “emoji” of that decade. It’s also totally VSCO girl approved.

4. GEMLON Peachy Shirt

This charming, bubblegum pink tee shirt is just peachy and perfect for anyone who happens to love the popular fruit. The soft cotton fabric has a slim boyfriend fit, but you can style it tied up as pictured for a cropped look.

5. Feelin’ Fine Retro Tee

This groovy, slightly distressed t-shirt looks like it was made in the ’70s without smelling musty or having stains. It also has a slightly more fitted shape too, compared to most baggy tees.