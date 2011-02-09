StyleCaster
Vintage Fall Fashion With China Machado, A 70s Time Capsule

Fashion is like a mbiusstrip, is it not? Always looking forward by referencing different moments in the past.In 1971, former model and style icon China Machado took the pulse of fall fashion in this remarkable video, made forHarper’s Bazaar but now in the public domain and archived by the Prelinger Archives. Watch as she checksin with the great designers of the era, including the precocious Betsey Johnson (then at Alley Cat), Geoffrey Beene, Bill Blass, Anne Klein and yes, Halston.

The charming Machado (known as the Western world’s first non-Caucasian cover girl)uses her personal relationships to conduct casual but probing interviews.It’s all very Tavi interviews Rodarte, but with lots of smoking and physical affection. What struck me most is not how much Anne Klein looked like my grandmother, but how timeless this answer is: “Fall is going to be a return to more simple, more elegant, less contrived clothes. No gimmicks, no tricks. I think women are tired of that.”

Scroll through the slideshow above and let’s see what looks from 1971 the designers reference this week.

Betsey Johnson gives early hipster realness, circa 1971.

Anne Klein channels my grandmother.

Geoffrey Beene evening wear, Fall 1971.

China Machado and Geoffrey Beene, 1971.

Roy Halston, 1971.

Geoffrey Beene suit and jacket combo, 1971.

Bill Blass 1971 or Thom Browne 2011?

