Vintage Engagement Rings So Cute I’m Tempted to Buy Them for Myself

Scroll To See More Images

Whether you’re actually on the verge of getting engaged or not, we’re all guilty of searching for beautiful engagement rings for when that time comes. While it’s fun to see what kind of amazing jewelry is out there, sometimes you just know what kind of vibe or style you want. For those of you who have been looking for vintage engagement rings, keep reading. There are actually so many engagement rings that are from dreamy eras past—or inspired by them.

In case you missed it, the 2020 engagement ring trends include art deco and vintage rings. Not only does this mean that your love for all things vintage is trending right now, but it also means vintage engagement ring styles are available from so many jewelers. Although I’m far, far away from getting engaged, I can sit back and appreciate how magical these rings are. I’m a sucker for pretty jewelry, and these vintage and art deco engagement rings are right up my alley. I know it’s cliche to love ~shiny~ things, but come on. There’s no denying these rings are gorgeous.

To give you a taste of what beauty is out there, I rounded up nine of the prettiest vintage engagement rings I could find. There’s a range of styles, prices and colors, so hopefully there’s an engagement right that catches your eye. Even if you’re not actually looking to buy an engagement ring soon, you can totally add these to your wedding Pinterest board. (I know you have one. Don’t even try to deny it.)

A vintage-inspired ring fit for any princess.

Rose gold is also on trend for 2020, so this is a win/win.

This ring is on the pricier side, but it’s actually vintage.

The gray diamond in this ring is perfection.

Bling bling, baby.

This ring is the perfect unique look.

Simple, with a twist.

This antique ring is under $1000 and perfect for any vintage-lover.

A black diamond is all kinds of chic.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.