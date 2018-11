If you are a fan of vintage Chanel accessories (and really who isn’t) then head to Resurrection’s New York or Los Angeles boutiques. The famous vintage clothing store received a private collection of goods from the ‘80’s and early ‘90’s. The items which are priced from $500 to $4,500 (for an overnight bag) include charm bracelets, chokers, black patent accessories, and waist-length pendant necklaces.

Even better, jewelry, belts, and bags are all 20% off through Friday.

[WWD]