Vince Vaughn Engaged to Kyla Weber

Wedding crasher? Not any more. Vince Vaughn, former bad boy comedian, is already talking about starting a family with fiancé Kyla Weber. The actor, currently promoting his new film Couples Retreat, is saying that this is the first time in his life that he has really wanted to have kids: “I’ve been very fortunate in my career, and my life has been about that for so long that you get bored of it. You’re ready for your life to be about other people and other things.”

A little kid touted up on the shoulders of 6’5 Vaughn? We’re thinking that that would make him pretty much the best father ever. Plus he’ll probably tell really awesome bedtime stories.

Congratulations to the refreshingly-normal celebrity couple.