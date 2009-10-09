Vince Vaughn: Comedy Actor Gushes About Fiance

We’re a little thrown off by all of Vince Vaughn‘s lovey-dovey talk recently. The actor gushed to Oprah.com about his new fiancé Kyla Weber and how in love he is, which became inspiration for his new movie Couples Retreat, in theaters starting today. What? You mean, no more wedding crashing for the ultimate bachelor? Instead he’ll be headed to the altar himself…sigh. Oh how times have changed.

Read on for some of the most uncharacterstic quotes from Vaugn’s interview.

“Recently, for the first time, I decided that something I actively wanted was to be married and have kids. I always thought I would like to have kids someday, but it became a priority of mine just recently, and I met someone and I’m engaged now …”

“The story with Couples Retreat was the same thing. As I started thinking about going to the next place in my life with kids and marriage, it was just on my mind. I think our films really reflect what is going on in our lives.”

“I don’t have any immediate plans. I’m hoping to take the rest of this year off. I’ll be home in Chicago in November and look forward to having some downtime there until the end of the year. Then get out in January and February when the cold gets too much.”

Interesting…Go out and watch Couples Retreat this weekend and let us know what you think!