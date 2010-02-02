Vince Vaughn, Celine Dion, and More Record Song for Haiti. 10 Most Charitable Celebs

Twenty-five years ago, a conglomeration of now-legendary music industry figureheads (Michael Jackson, Lionel Richie, Tina Turner, and Billy Joel, to name a few) got together and recorded a little song called We Are the World.

Yesterday night (February 1), 81 of the worlds top recording artists gathered at the Jim Henson Studios to contribute to the remake of the late Michael Jacksons We are the World in attempts to raise funds for Haitian earthquake relief. The colossal event brought out big names including Vince Vaughn, Celine Dion, Pink, and Lil’ Wayne (to name a few).

The famous lyrics were composed over a more modern track; think of it as the original with a Southern hip-hop twist.

In a statement, Quincy Jones said, “Twenty-five years ago, the entertainment industry showed the power of community to help our fellow man when we recorded ‘We Are The World’ to bring relief to those suffering from famine in Ethiopia. And while the need to assist Africa continues, today the country of Haiti is suffering immeasurably from the destruction due to the recent earthquake and is in immediate need of relief that will last long after the television cameras have left. As artists, we have joined together on this 25th anniversary in the spirit of ‘We Are The World’ to help meet that need.”

Both the new version of We are the World, as well as an accompanying video will be available for purchase through a variety of retailers, with all proceeds going directly to help the cause in Haiti through the newly established We Are The World Foundation.

This is definitely not the first time weve seen stars put their star powers to good use. Below, the top ten most charitable celebs.

Brad Pitt: Usually overshadowed by his equally charitable spouse, Brad Pitts New Orleans foundation has helped to raise enough money to build over 90 homes for those left homeless by Hurricane Katrina.

Angelina Jolie: The media dubbed her Santa Jolie, and with good reason. Angelina Jolie, who bravely visited the Middle East while pregnant with twins, is an advocate for many charitable causes, most notably for her support for educating children in Iraq.

Jennifer Aniston:

An active member of the annual childrens hospital fundraising drive since 2004, Jennifer Aniston is an advocate for many charities, including OmniPeace, an organization aimed at stopping violence against women.

Eva Longoria Parker: Desperate Housewife Eva Longoria began Evas Heroes, an afterschool program for special needs children in San Antonio. “My older sister Elizabeth is mentally disabled. She is my hero,” says Parker.

Mariska Hargitay: When the Law and Order SVU star was asked about how she deals with all the negative subject matter on her show, she responded I deal with it by doing something about it. Hargitays Joyful Heart Foundation supports survivors of sexual assault, domestic violence, and child abuse.

Michael J. Fox: Diagnosed with Parkinsons in 1991, Michael J. Fox has been an incredibly outspoken advocate in funding research for the disease. He also created the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinsons research, which has raised over $140 million.

Sarah Michelle Gellar:

As an ambassador for CARE, an organization that helps eliminate poverty in 65 countries through health education and social reform, Gellar helps to raise funds and awareness in many countries. Working for two years in the organization, Gellar maintains that “It’s one of the best things [she has] ever done.”

Anna Kournikova: Tennis superstar Anna Kournikova puts her stardom to good use through partnering with the United Service Organization, a foundation established to help provide moral boosts for both our troops overseas as well as their children.

Chris Rock: Funnyman Chris Rock joins forces with the Salvation Army to fix up community centers in Bushwick, Brooklyn.

Hilary Duff: Former teen queen Hilary Duff works with Blessingsinabackpack.com, an organization which provides kids with backpacks of food to take home on the weekends.

