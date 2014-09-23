Vince Vaughn and Colin Farrell Confirmed for ‘True Detective’ Season 2

Finally! After what feels like million years of rumors about which two actors would assume the lead roles in Season 2 of HBO’s eight-episode Southern gothic crime drama “True Detective,” we have an answer: Vince Vaughn and Colin Farrell.

According to HBO, the season will revolve around “Three police officers and a career criminal must navigate a web of conspiracy in the aftermath of a murder.”

Farrell will play Ray Velcoro, “a compromised detective whose allegiances are torn between his masters in a corrupt police department and the mobster who owns him,” and Vaughn will play Frank Semyon, the “career criminal in danger of losing his empire when his move into legitimate enterprise is upended by the murder of a business partner.”

HBO says more casting announcements will come soon, and other names rumored to be in the mix include brooding “Friday Night Lights” hottie Taylor Kitsch, “The Notebook” star Rachel McAdams, and Elisabeth Moss of “Mad Men.”

Season one was critically acclaimed, thanks to movie stars Woody Harrelson and Matthew McConaughey. It remains to be seen if Vaughn and Farrell—both solid actors, though whose movie careers are arguably stalled—can generate the same amount of buzz, but considering the show is an anthology, switching up the cast is necessary.