Object Of Desire

VINCE Mongolian Lambswool Vest, $795, at net-a-porter.com

Reason #1

Making a statement when you’re under a tent filled with thousands of impeccably clad Anna Wintour types isn’t always easy. But in this vest, PETA’s head won’t be the only one turning.

Reason #2

Tight on tight is never a good look so why not channel your inner Inuit in this over-sized, drool inducing knockout paired with your favorite pair of J Brand skinnies?

Reason #3

Rachel Zoe popularized the “gilet” which is French for “sleeveless jacket” on season 1 of the “Rachel Project”. And when Rachel Zoe “dies,” it’s not too long before we all do. Tres magnifique.