Vince Clothing Line Moves into Denim

In a match made in casual clothes heaven, Vince is leaping into the denim market. The Los Angeles-based company delivered a capsule collection of jeans to stores in January, followed by a full spring launch of women’s and men’s styles in February.

Rea Laccone, Vince’s chief executive officer, noted to WWD, Christopher [LaPolice, president] and I have never been in denim, but certainly the product from Day One has been all about pairing it with denim.

With Vince’s overall sales reaching $100 million in 2009– $18 million of which was due in part to their recently launched leather category, Laccone and LaPolice felt optimistic that this was a good time to introduce a full denim collection.

All styles, which are made from Japanese and Italian fabrics, are manufactured in L.A.– arguably the jean capital of the world.

To date, women’s denim leggings have been a top-seller for the collection, which also includes skinny, straight, and slouched cuts for women, and skinny and straight legs for men. The collection is currently available at stores including Barneys New York, Saks Fifth Avenue, and Bergdorf Goodman, and retails between $185 to $275. If Vince’s jeans are anywhere near as amazing as their sweaters, consider us instant fans.

