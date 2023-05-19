Vin Diesel’s Net Worth Reveals Which Fast & Furious Made Him The Most

Scroll To See More Images

As a returning veteran of the Fast and Furious franchise, it is only right that viewers find out how much Vin Diesel has engrossed from both Fast and Furious and any other role he’s done along the way. Vin Diesel’s net worth is one of the most spoken about payouts as the actor has and still is one of the highest-paid actors in Hollywood.

Marc Sinclair—known to the public as Vin Diesel—was born on July 18, 1967, in Alameda County, California. His public persona, “Vin Diesel”, came from a name given to him when he worked as a club bouncer in New York. Diesel moved from New York to Los Angeles to pursue acting and landed an uncredited role in a 1990s film called Awakening. After his short Hollywood stunt, he returned to New York and began writing his own films. The first was Multi-Facial in 1995 and then Strays in 1997. Once he was cast in the Award-winning Saving Private Ryan in 1998, the roles began to come regularly as Pitch Black (2000) and The Chronicles of Riddick (2004) followed shortly after.

In 2000, The Fast and The Furious not only hit the screens but dominated the box office, landing Diesel a role to reprise for more than a decade. The film centers around a group of street racers and Diesel’s character Dominic Torretto is one of the prime leaders. Since this film was released in 2001, the franchise has continued since then with more sequels including 2 Fast 2 Furious (2003), The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift (2006), Fast & Furious (2009), Fast Five (2011), Fast & Furious 6 (2013), Furious 7 (2015), The Fate of the Furious (2017), F9: The Fast Saga (2021), and the most recent—Fast X which comes out next month.

Even though Diesel wasn’t in 2 Fast 2 Furious and only had a cameo in The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift, the actor has been one of the main priorities of the films and is one of the main factors in its obvious success. So what is Vin Diesel’s net worth? How much has he made from the Fast films?

What is Vin Diesel’s net worth?

Vin Diesel’s net worth is spread across multiple cinematic streams of revenue, but Celebrity Net Worth clocks it in at $225 million, with a widespread portion of his income coming from the Fast and Furious franchise. Diesel has starred in eight of the 10 Fast and Furious movies, with the ninth installment released on May 19, 2023.

The franchise has been a massive commercial success, grossing over $6 billion worldwide. While the Fast and Furious franchise has been the most financially successful project for Diesel, he has also earned substantial amounts from other movies. In 2014, he voiced the character of Groot in Guardians of the Galaxy, which was a massive box-office success and earned him around $54 million. The other successful franchises Diesel was involved in such as xXx and Riddick were both box-office phenomenons, earning over $300 million worldwide.

2017 was one of Diesel’s busiest years as The Fate of the Furious came out, which accumulated over 1.2 billion in box office sales, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 which saw $773 million dollars in sales, and xXx: The Return of Xander Cage which engrossed over $300 million in box-office numbers.

Diesel’s voice-acting for the Guardian of the Galaxy’s character Groot was in the crossover of other successful Marvel films. Diesel voice-acted in Avengers: Infinity War in 2018 which saw over $2 billion in box-office revenue, and in 2019 he was involved in Avengers: Endgame which saw almost $3 billion in box-office sales. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Vin Diesel’s net worth is estimated to be around $225 million, with a widespread portion of his income coming from the Fast and Furious franchise.

In 2000, according to Celebrity Net Worth, Diesel purchased a house for over $500,000 with 1,517 square feet. Later in 2016, Diesel listed the property for $1.2 million. Now, he lives in a Beverly Hills mansion that’s worth over $5 million.

How much does Vin Diesel make from the Fast and the Furious movies?

In chronological order of box-office success according to Movieweb, Furious 7 made $1.5 billion, The Fate of the Furious made $1.2 billion, Furious 6 accumulated $780 million with F9 following shortly behind with $720 million, and Fast Five box office sales were around $600 million. Fast & Furious engrossed about $359 million while the first two films saw the means of $200 million. As Furious 7 still stands as the most successful film out of the franchise, Diesel received around $47 million from the film in total which made him the third highest-paid actor in the world.

According to Forbes, Diesel earned $20 million for his role in 2017’s The Fate of the Furious, making him the fifth-highest-paid actor of that year. For the most recent Fast projects, Diesel has received $20 million for both F9 and Fast X.

Funnily, much of Diesel’s largest payouts have not only come from playing Torretto but his net worth can be pinpointed to how much he receives from Guardians of the Galaxy. The actor has received $54 million over his past works as Groot in the Marvel franchise, estimating $15 million a check for each film. The films that Diesel has acted in have generated more than $7 billion at the worldwide box office—which basically means these films have engrossed as much money as the world’s population.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission from the sale.