Um, Wow: Vin Diesel Posted Facebook Videos of Himself Singing and Dancing to Beyoncé and Katy Perry

Well, here’s a query we never thought we’d be faced with: is Vin Diesel a better singer, or a better dancer? Perhaps his quality of movement and his vocal vibrato are, in fact, right on par with one another, and the face-off is a completely false one. Or, even more likely, is the pleasure derived mostly from watching/listening to him, or from the fact that Vin Diesel thinks it appropriate to post these videos to his Facebook in the first place?

Yes, dear readers, Vin Diesel—he of “Chronicles of Riddick” and “Too Fast, Too Furious” fame—has taken to his Facebook page to share a very bizarre video of himself dancing in what looks to be an incredibly sparse hotel room. His musical choices: Katy Perry’s “Dark Horse” and Beyoncé’s “Drunk In Love.” (Perhaps he was inspired by Sunday night’s Grammys performances?) In between the two performances, Vin Diesel also takes an incredibly awkward break to thank his fans for all their undying support.

Vin Diesel’s fanbase is seemingly so strong that more than half a million people have “liked” the video so far, with more than 55,000 comments. His fans really love him, guys, as exemplified by comments like: “I love your video it’s funny u made me laugh you can’t dance but you’re still hott lol,” and “I love this video it made me smile grin all through it the coolest video I have seen in a while.” There you have it, folks.

And as it turns out, this isn’t the first time Vin Diesel has taken to Facebook to post a video of himself having a major pop culture moment. Nearly a year ago, he posted a clip of himself singing Rihanna’s moody ballad “Stay.” This all just begs the question: what in the world is going on with Vin Diesel’s obsession with pop divas? And, most importantly, which talent should he pursue in his next film role: singing or dancing? Vote below. This is very important.