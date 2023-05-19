Who Is Vin Diesel Dating? Meet His Long-Term Girlfriend & Mother Of His Kids

Scroll To See More Images

Vin Diesel, the actor known for his performance as Dominic Torretto in the Fast franchise has never been a gossiper about his private life. Regardless of the very steamy on-screen charisma with his scene partners, especially Michelle Rodriguez, the actor has kept a tight lip about his romances—leaving audiences to only conspire about Vin Diesel’s dating life. Is he married? Who has he dated? Who is he with now? These are the questions fans are wondering. What can be answered is that—yes, the actor and director has had several high-profile relationships over the years.

Diesel has spoken about his opinions of high-profile dating, and especially how he prefers to keep his life private life an emphasis on the word private. In 2006, he did an interview with Towleroad, saying, “I’m not gonna put it out there on a magazine cover like some other actors. I come from the Harrison Ford, Marlon Brando, Robert De Niro, Al Pacino code of silence. I’m not gonna do that.” The article also discussed that Diesel preferred to keep his romances out of the country to prevent the ultimate case of fangirling.

Since 2007, one lucky lady has been seen on Diesel’s arm And even in 2023, it appears that Diesel and the model are still cozier than ever. Let’s walk down memory lane into Vin Diesel’s dating life now and across the 2000s.

Who is Vin Diesel dating? Who has charmed their way into the actor’s heart? Let’s introduce Diesel’s past girlfriends and where they all stand now.

Paloma Jimenez (2007 – present)

Even though Diesel’s private life has remained a mystery mostly, it has been concluded that Diesel’s longest relationship to date has been with Mexican model Paloma Jiménez. Paloma Jiménez is a model from Acapulco, Mexico. The two met in 2007 and have been inseparable ever since. According to US Weekly, the passionate and certainly lovey-dovey details have remained a secret. Only bits and pieces of their relationship have made the air, as the rest has been contained. It’s unclear whether or not the two are actually married as sources both approve of either claim, but it is factual that they are together.

In 2008, Diesel spoke with Parade about his wants and dreams in his private life. When asked about spur-of-the-moment decisions, the actor responded, “No, I remember while I was doing Pacifier, working with babies on the set for so long, it really started to bring out this desire to have a child. And it took a couple years after that to find the right person and to hopefully be mature enough to be a great father which is really all you want to do. It’s amazing how it becomes your primary focus. ‘Am I going to be a good dad?”

According to the article, Diesel took his time finding Mrs. Right (or Ms. Right, since their marriage status has still remained a secret) which shows that his 14-year marriage with Jiménez is proof that she was the one. Especially, since this interview came out a year after they began dating. The happy couple shares three kids together: Hania Riley Sinclair (who’s also known as Similce), Vincent Sinclair, and Pauline Sinclair.

Maria Menounos (2006)

Before Jimenez, Diesel was linked to television personality Maria Menounos. Maria Menounos is a Greek-American journalist and TV personality known for her accreditations across E! News and Extra. It’s been reported that the couple briefly dated in 2006 but the specific details of the relationship are still discreet and closed off. It’s not exactly clear the downfall of their relationship but the two have remained friends and have done interviews together even after the split. In 2014, the two sat down as Menounos interviewed him for Extra, and across the conversation, the two laughed wholesomely which showcased the lack of bad blood between them.

Mariah Carey (2002)

Diesel’s relationship with Mariah Carey was also brief, reportedly lasting for a few months in 2001. The superstar singer doesn’t need an introduction as Maria Carey is one of the most known singers not only in this generation but of all time. Nonetheless, Carey was also swept up in Vin Diesel’s dating life.

The couple met while working on the film Glitter, a 2001 drama and musical following Carey as a young singer rising up against prior childhood traumas in order to follow her dreams. Carey was at the height of her music career at the time which reflected the peak of Diesel’s career as well since 2001 was the year that the first ever Fast and Furious film premiered.

There isn’t much information following the cordiality of Diesel and Carey’s relationship or friendship as this relationship was one of the most discreet involvements across Vin Diesel’s dating life.

