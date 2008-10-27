The Village Pet Store And Charcoal Grill

A quiet, little pet store at 89 7th Avenue between West 4th and Bleeker Street in the West Village set up shop early this month. A long line always intrigues me so I had to take a closer look. The thing is, this is no ordinary pet store. You won’t find adorable pups or teacup kittens. Instead, you will find animatronic creatures like a rhesus monkey and would-be creatures like fish sticks (yes, the food) swimming in a tank. The window display is of chicken nuggets sipping bbq sauce and a lazy leopard leaning on a tree. Take a closer look and you will be pleasantly surprised. Each creature makes lifelike movements that are so intriguing that my nose became permanently plastered to the glass casings. The bunny grooming is my fave. Genius!

Who is behind all of it? Why, Banksy, of course.

Banksy never fails to ammuse me and I highly recommend you stop by to see this for yourself. The store is open from 10 am until midnight daily but will be leaving New York on October 31st.

If it’s art and you can see it from the street, I guess it could still be considered street art.

Banksy Pet Shop