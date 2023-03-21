If You’re Manifesting a European Summer, This French Swimwear Brand Is a Must Shop

Scroll To See More Images

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Most people refer to the months between May and September as spring and summer, but I prefer to call it Pinterest season. For those magical warm months, the crystal clear water and white sandy beaches, pitchers of iced tea and bowls of fresh fruit and light pink sunsets hanging over humid become more of a reality. Every spring and summer, I intentionally try to bring my Pinterest board to life—whether that’s in my own backyard, at a local park or on a beach in the South of France, I’m fully committed to the bit. If you’re manifesting a Pinterest summer like I am, the brand Vilebrequin needs to be added to your vision board. The brand is a French girl favorite for adorable swimwear, breezy dresses and functional accessories—bringing you one step closer to that dream board.

I’m personally eyeing Vilebrequin’s adorable checked bikini for my coastal summer vibe and know it will look just as cute with a pair of linen pants, jean shorts or a cotton skirt worn over it. I also plan on living in happy, colorful dresses even when I’m working my 9-5 inside during the week. You know what they say, dress for the job (or summer) you want!

Keep scrolling for the 10 Vilebrequin pieces I want for spring and summer.

Triangle Bikini Top Pocket Checks

This checkered swimsuit looks like it was meant to be worn on the rocky beaches in the South of France. Be sure to pair it with the equally-adorable matching bottoms.

Long Linen Shirt Solid

A great button-down will quickly become the most versatile piece in your closet, no matter the season. This one is long enough to wear as a swimsuit cover-up or a dress.

Halter Bikini Top Flowers Tie & Dye

Ruffles are one of the biggest swimsuit trends for 2023 and this blue floral option is right on par. The bikini top includes an underwire for extra support.

White Tulipwood Sunglasses

A chic pair of sunglasses will complete any outfit, especially when you’re on vacation. This round pair comes in three colors but I’m partial to the olive green.

Short Ruffles and Long Sleeves Cotton Dress

One of the best parts of vacation is the post-pool, pre-dinner show before you put on an adorable dinner ‘fit. This colorful dress is perfect with the sweet ruffled skirt.

Big Canvas Marine Beach Bag

Rounded Neckline Bikini Top Butterflies

If you prefer to spend more time swimming in the pool than lounging around it, an athletic-cut swimsuit is a must. The butterflies on this sporty halter top are so cute, especially with the matching high-waisted bottoms.

Unisex Cap

A cute baseball cap is a must for protecting your skin and eyes from the sun. This one comes in 10 different colors.

One-piece Swimsuit Solid

There’s nothing sexier than a sleek black one-piece swimsuit and this cut-out version proves it. Plus, this will look great under a pair of denim shorts when you’re reading to take a lunch break.

Large Beach Bag

Once you switch out your everyday handbag for a beach tote, you’ll have a hard time going back. This woven one is so cute and will hold all of your vacay essentials.