Viktor & Spoils, A New Taqueria & Tequila Bar, Hits The LES

This past Thursday, I was lucky enough to attend the opening of Viktor & Spoils, a new restaurant and lounge in the Hotel on Rivington on New York’s Lower East Side. When I entered, I immediately had deja vu: The space had formerly been the club CV Lounge. Let me tell you that this new space puts the club to shame.

With chic wood paneled walls and minimalist decor (the wall of Jarritos Mexican sodas really seals the deal for me), Viktor & Spoils is poised to become a hot spot for after work cocktails, delicious dinners, and late night partying. It officially opened on Friday, and as someone who basically attacked both the food and drinks menu, please read my suggestions below (and listen to me, as I’m right about everything).

Head chef John Keller (whose rsum includes CO-OP Food & Drink, Le Bernardin, and Nobu) cooks up a storm in the kitchen, and every single item is to die for. My personal favorites are as follows: beef braised short rib tacos (I mean…I don’t think I need to explain this one), elote corn (which is essentially corn on the cob covered in lime flavored mayo and cheese…otherwise known as my dream), and corn and lobster tacos. The food is simple, flavorful, but full of surprises.

As for drinks…well, let’s just dive right into this one. Think outside of your comfort zone. I started with a regular margarita, but was quickly persuaded by the charismatic bartender to try something different. And I did. After the Mezcal flight I downed, I’m pretty sure I’m over tequila forever. Mezcal is smokier, muskier, and fantastic. When ordering at Viktor & Spoils, don’t stick to what you know. If something sounds like it shouldn’t be in a drink, that’s what you want to drink!

All in all, this is an affordable and welcome addition to the crowded New York culinary scene. Be sure to check it out and share your thoughts with us.