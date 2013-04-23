Viktor & Rolf To Show Haute Couture In July

Viktor & Rolf staged five couture shows between 1998 and 2000, and now it seems that the avant-garde designers, best known for a H&M collection and eccentric runway staging, are returning to the calendar. The designer duo have been voted as “correspondent members” by the Chambre Syndicale de la Haute Couture, and now have a place on the haute couture calendar this July in Paris, where designers will show off Fall 2013 collections.

New York Times fashion critic Cathy Horyn said of their 1999 show, “Viktor and Rolf, as they are called, put on a terrific show on Tuesday in one of those arty dumps with chipped concrete walls and ducts running everywhere. The clothes were all black and white — a black satin pants suit with tiny pinstripes of ruffled white gazar, a tuxedo with a preposterously large Flemish ruff in fraying, white silk. The designers staged their show in black light, so that all you could see were the white details, and the audience’s teeth.”

In other words, we can’t wait to see what they have up their sleeves this time around.