Viktor & Rolf’s Paris Couture Show Was Basically Just a Bunch of Memes

Do you ever lie in bed and dream of a world where your 3 a.m. trash bag meme-loving self can meld with your bougie-ass couture-loving self? Well, someone was listening to your prayers, babe, because Viktor & Rolf’s 2019 Spring/Summer Paris Couture Show is basically just a bunch of memes. Each look brings us closer to a society in which we can be both fancy AF and meme garbage. It’s the exact kind of world I want to live in, and Viktor & Rolf is really making it all happen.

Nearly every single dress in the Viktor & Rolf Couture Show features a pithy saying or phrase that you’ve undoubtedly uttered at least once in your meme-addled existence. The looks are very couture—very big, very loud and very perfect. There’s a bunch of tulle, bright colors and, of course, a nod to JOMO (Joy of Missing Out).

JOMO, the opposite of FOMO (Fear of Missing Out), is that sweet, sweet feeling you get when you cancel plans and get to stay in bed eating cookies & cream ice cream. Many of the looks in the Viktor & Rolf Couture Show feature sayings that evoke the feeling of JOMO, and we feel absolutely seen.

In addition to the JOMO vibe, the couture line offers looks for those who really just want to be left alone. Phrases like “Go to hell”, “Go fuck yourself” and, my personal fave, “I’m not shy. I just don’t like you” grace the fronts of these Viktor & Rolf dresses. It’s basically my (and every other introverted, very online millennial’s) dream come true.

The entire line is perfectly over-the-top. There’s even a huge tulle dress with “Less is more” emblazoned on the front. Each piece is a major statement, and the ultimate example of how it’s possible for couture looks to seamlessly relate back to our meme-loving selves. Viktor & Rolf truly just became a voice for the skipping-parties-and-reading-memes generation.