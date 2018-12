Combine ridiculously high heels, slippery runways, and nervous–possibly hungry–models, and you’ve got yourself one very hazardous workplace. In fact, we’d say models stacking it on the catwalk happens surprisingly infrequently at fashion week considering the conditions–but still often enough that there are literally dozens of runway roadkill videos on YouTube. Here we rounded up 12 videos that are so bad, they’re good.

We’re laughing with you ladies, not at you. Promise.