5 Videos That Prove ‘Peter Pan’ Star Allison Williams Has an Amazing Singing Voice

By now, you’re probably aware that NBC’s live version of “Peter Pan” airs tonight, and that it stars Christopher Walken as Captain Hook and “Girls” actress Allison Williams as the title role.

In case you’re still not sold on the main casting choice, you might want want to reconsider your stance. Williams—whose dad happens to be NBC News anchor Brian Williams—is an excellent singer with serious theatrical chops, unlike Carrie Underwood, who starred in the network’s live showing of the “Sound of Music” last year, and whose vocal skills are undeniably excellent but lacked the Broadway panache needed to really nail Maria Von Trapp.

To prove just how good a singer Williams is, we’ve rounded up 5 videos of the 26-year-old doing her thing to get you pumped for the show tonight, which airs at 8 p.m. Watch the videos below and let us know which is your favorite!

Williams is such a good singer that her 2010 YouTube performance of the jazz classic “Nature Boy” set to the music of the theme from “Mad Men” convinced “Girls” producer Judd Apatow to cast her as Marnie in the HBO show.

Here she is singing a gorgeous version of Leonard Cohen’s classic “Hallelujah.”

And again singing an amazingly earnest, slowed-down version of Kesha’s 2010 hit “Tik Tok.” Although we have a sneaking suspicion Allison does not brush her teeth with a bottle of Jack.

On Season 2 of “Girls,” Williams’ character Marnie finally admits she wants to be a singer, and treats viewers to a few bars of Nora Jones‘ “Don’t Know Why.”

On Season 3, Marnie gets her chance to sing for real—and she’s obviously amazing.