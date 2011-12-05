Video: Watch Nicole Richie Actually Work Her Own Line

Putting together a fashion line is harder than one may think, even if you do happen to be a socialite who toured the great American country with your hotel-heiress BFF on reality television. Nicole Richie originally stole our hearts with her sarcasm and fun-loving attitude. Then she went ahead and went all glam on us, got married and even popped out a couple of kids.

Some people might stop there, citing meeting every life goal before the age of 35 as enough success to cool it and cruise down easy street. Not Nicole. We can’t get enough of House of Harlow (we even used her jewelry line in our latest collab with online retailer, Revolve!) and Winter Kate keeps swinging from strength to strength.

Wanting an inside scoop as always, we were stoked when we found this little video of Nicole working on Winter Kate’s Spring 2012 collection and shooting the lookbook. We dig all the colors and the shoes are major. What we love best though is that it actually appears as though Nicole is super-involved in the collection and shoot — not just relying on others to get their hands dirty and do the hard stuff. Oh, and the remix of MIA‘s song is pretty killer too if you need a little Monday afternoon pick-me-up.